Zendaya Talks About Navigating Her Relationship In The Public Eye

Source: YouTube

Zendaya opened up to Elle about how being a person in the public eye affects her day-to-day life, including dating someone also in the public eye. In her interview with Elle published on Wednesday, she says “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.” She’s been dating Spider-Man, Tom Holland, since 2021. “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

She admitted to being in Italy a few weeks ago, thinking that’s a place she could go outside unnoticed with her dog…but nope! “I had this idea of, like, I can walk around Venice. No, I can’t,” she said with a laugh. “I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, Lord, please, don’t take a picture of me picking up my dog’s s—.”