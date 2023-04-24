99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Zendaya Performed At Coachella

April 24, 2023 6:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Coachella crowd got a surprise when Zendaya took the stage for her first live performance in 7 years Saturday night. She joined Labrinth to perform “I’m Tired” and “All for Us” — two songs from her HBO series Euphoria. You might remember she released a debut album back in 2013, but has mostly centered her career on acting.

She tweeted last year, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.” She wrote on her Instagram stories about her stint at Coachella: “I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical beautiful night,” and thanked Labrinth for the “last minute” invitation.

More about:
Coachella
EUPHORIA
Labrinth
Zendaya

POPULAR POSTS

1

Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album
2

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
3

How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook
4

Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Singer
5

New "Harry Potter" TV Series Could Last A Decade

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE