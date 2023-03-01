Zendaya Just Became One Of Hollywood’s Highest Paid TV Actors

Zendaya just re-negotiated her Euphoria contract to now earn around $1 million an episode next season. She has won two Emmys for her role in the show, so she had that to take to the table. After winning Best Lead Actress in a Drama in 2020, she became the youngest actor to win the award, and in 2022, she made history again by emerging as the only Black woman to claim the award twice.

This new deal makes her one of the highest-paid actors on TV.