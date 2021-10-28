Zendaya Fans Are Mad She Only Has 7 Minutes Of Screen Time In ‘Dune’

Dune director Denis Villeuneve is seemingly explaining why some characters only have a little bit of airtime in the film’s 2-hour-and-35-minute run time.
Fans were particularly upset that Zendaya was only in the film for seven full minutes.
“There are some characters that are less developed that I’m keeping for the second film — that’s the way I found the equilibrium,” Denis told the Los Angeles Times. “We tried in this movie to stay as close as possible to Paul’s experience. Then, in the second one, I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit. That’s the theory. I hope it will work.”