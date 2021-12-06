Zendaya And Tom Holland’s Height Difference Made This Stunt Tricky

Tom Holland and Zendaya are doing more press for “Spider-Man: Now Way Home” and shared a hilarious little backstory to why one stunt was tricky to shoot with their two-inch height difference.
On the “The Graham Norton Show,” Zendaya starts the story: “There’s a particular stunt, I don’t know if it’s in this,” “where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there.”
“He’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her,” “My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.” Then Tom says, “I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool and I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me!”