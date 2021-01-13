Zayn Malik Offers Up Hotline You Can Call To Preview His Album
Zayn Malik is dropping his new album, Nobody Is Listening, on Friday. But if you can’t wait and want a taste of what to expect, he tweeted a phone number you can call to hear snippets of tracks on the album.
By pressing the different number buttons between 1 and 9 on the phone, fans can hear samples of “Calamity,” “Outside,” “When Love’s Around” featuring Syd, “Connexion,” “Sweat,” “Unf**kwitable,” “Windowsill” featuring Devlin, “Tightrope,” and “River Road.”