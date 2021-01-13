      Weather Alert

Zayn Malik Offers Up Hotline You Can Call To Preview His Album

Jan 13, 2021 @ 8:09am

Zayn Malik is dropping his new album, Nobody Is Listening, on Friday. But if you can’t wait and want a taste of what to expect, he tweeted a phone number you can call to hear snippets of tracks on the album.

 

By pressing the different number buttons between 1 and 9 on the phone, fans can hear samples of “Calamity,” “Outside,” “When Love’s Around” featuring Syd, “Connexion,” “Sweat,” “Unf**kwitable,” “Windowsill” featuring Devlin, “Tightrope,” and “River Road.”

TAGS
Album hotline Nobody Is Listening preview Zayn Malik
POPULAR POSTS
Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos Are Coming
Meet The Cutest Business Owners Giving Back To Their Community
KFC Rolls Out New "Best Ever" Chicken Sandwich
HelloFresh Food Delivery Adding Dunkaroos And Lucky Charms Cookie Dough To Packages
You Laugh You Lose: Frostitute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE