Zayn Malik May Be On A Dating App For “Curvy” People

Zayn Malik is single after his latest breakup from Gigi Hadid, and now he might have popped up with a profile on a dating app. And reportedly, an employee for the app leaked the story!
WooPlus is a “dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love,” according to its website. In order to make an account on the app, users must verify their identity via facial recognition technology, which made fans believe even more so that it’s a legit profile.
The clip shows a guy who looks just like Malik — except with a full beard — taking part in an emoji challenge. The name on the profile is “Zed,” and his location is tagged as Ottsville, Philadelphia. (Malik lived in Pennsylvania while dating Hadid.)
Malik has actually talked in the past about preferring “fuller” women, telling Billboard in 2016, “I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman.”