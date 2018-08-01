Zayn Is Dropping Music Nuggets On Us
By Kelly K
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 8:05 AM

Zayn is dropping new music on us…but we don’t yet know what that means!

He released a couple of covers this month: one of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and another of Jhene Aiko’s “Bed Peace.”

Zayn dropped a 15 second animated teaser on Twitter saying a new song called “Too Much” with Timbaland is dropping tomorrow…no word on if he’s doing another album or just releasing songs here and there.

 

