      Weather Alert

Zayn And Gigi Hadid Subtly Reveal Their Daughter’s Name On Instagram

Jan 22, 2021 @ 6:27am

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just revealed the name of their newborn baby girl in a low-key way. Gigi added “khai’s mom” to her Instagram bio.

 

 

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he added. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
daughter Gigi Hadid Khai name Zayn Malik
POPULAR POSTS
Get Paid $500 To Binge Netflix And Eat Pizza
Missed Connections: Porch Pirate and The Taylors
Cereal Wants To Be Your New Favorite Snack
Papa John Is Ripping Bad Pizza On Tik Tok...And We're Here For It
Lil Wayne Gets Pardon; Joe Exotic Does Not
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE