Zappos Will Now Let You Buy Single Shoes Or Mixed Size Pairs
Zappos is now allowing shoppers to buy a single shoe or purchase a pair in two different sizes through a new sales option.
Shoppers can now buy exactly what they’re looking for through the inclusive trial at the online footwear retailer aimed at amputees and people with differing foot sizes.
A single shoe will cost less than a pair with prices will range between $18.50 and $85.
Zappos said the move was made after customers had requested the option for years. YouTuber and member of the adaptive community, Josh Sundquist, points out why this is so great and needed!
