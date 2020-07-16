      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

Zappos Will Now Let You Buy Single Shoes Or Mixed Size Pairs

Jul 16, 2020 @ 7:24am

Zappos is now allowing shoppers to buy a single shoe or purchase a pair in two different sizes through a new sales option.

Shoppers can now buy exactly what they’re looking for through the inclusive trial at the online footwear retailer aimed at amputees and people with differing foot sizes.

A single shoe will cost less than a pair with prices will range between $18.50 and $85.

Zappos said the move was made after customers had requested the option for years.  YouTuber and member of the adaptive community, Josh Sundquist, points out why this is so great and needed!

MORE HERE

TAGS
adaptive community amputees mixed size pairs single shoes Zappos
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE