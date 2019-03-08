Zappos’ is Bringing “6pm Outlet” to Louisville

GIVE US ALL THE SHOES! We all love Zappos.com and now the 6pm is coming to Louisville!

6 pm.com, a discount retailer of clothing, shoes and apparel accessories for men, women and children, said on Facebook this week that it will close its Shepherdsville outlet store at 376 Amazon.com Blvd. on Sunday, March 31.

The outlet store will relocate to a new space at 9101 Minor Lane in Louisville in April as part of a larger Zappos operation. The opening date has not been disclosed.