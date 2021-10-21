      Weather Alert

Zach Galifianakis’ Kids Think He’s A Librarian

Oct 21, 2021 @ 7:48am

ET’s Lauren Zima talked to 52-year-old Zach Galifianakis at the premiere of his latest film, Ron’s Gone Wrong, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and learned a fun fact about what his kids think he does for a living.  He has two sons, ages four and seven, with his wife of nine years, Quinn Lundberg.

“My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know,”  “They think I’m an assistant librarian somewhere.”  In fact, he never wants his kids to know about the movie that really made him a star, “The Hangover.” “They shall never know of it,”  “I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'” He also thinks if you let your kids watch “The Hangover”, you’re a bad parent.

As for his latest project, this might be a great way to clue them in to daddy’s REAL job as it’s an animated movie about a socially awkward middle schooler who befriends a malfunctioning robot.

 

