Zac Efron Says He “Nearly Died” In Jaw Accident

Zac Efron says he doesn’t read the Internet and was largely unaware of the plastic surgery rumors when his face looked…different. But he says it felt like he should address it when it “started to go that way.” He says he “nearly died” but he’s good now. He’s promoting a new movie based on a real guy called “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” that hits select theaters and Apple+ September 30th.

The plot surrounds a 26-year-old U.S. Marine Corp veteran named John Donohue who was challenged one night in a New York City bar. The men gathered had lost family and friends in the ongoing war in Vietnam. One friend proposed an idea that one of them should sneak into Vietnam, track down their buddies in combat, and give each of them messages of support from back home, maybe some laughs, and beer. So he did!