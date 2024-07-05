99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Zac Efron Reveals Fun Fact About “HSM 2” Golf Course Performance

July 5, 2024 9:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It was an iconic scene where Troy aka Zac Efron performs an angsty song on the golf course where he was working with the gang for the summer. They shot the entire scene in 3 hours and it was all improv!

Efron revealed the director said they had no concept at all for the song, and Zac suggested using the golf course as the setting. then magic happened!

You can currently see Efron romancing Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair on Netflix.

More about:
A Family Affair
golf course
High School Musical 2
improv
Performance
Zac Efron

POPULAR POSTS

1

This 12-Year-Old From Long Island Is Going To College
2

Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool
3

NBA Player Louisville Native D'Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park
4

Hiker Rescued After 10 Days Lost In California Wilderness
5

Celine Dion Shares Heartbreaking Seizure In New Documentary

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE