One of the projects Matthew Perry was planning was a biopic about his life, and he was hoping to ask his former co-star Zac Efron to portray him in it. It’s a gig Efron had once before in their movie “17 Again”.

Efron said he’d be “honored” to take on the role.

In the meantime, an autopsy was performed but an official cause of death for Perry has yet to be determined.