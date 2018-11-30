Zac Efron Looks So Much Like Serial Killer Ted Bundy In New Movie Um. Wow. Zac Efron you look A LOT like Ted Bundy. It’s not creepy at all… View this post on Instagram Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Nov 29, 2018 at 9:23am PST Ted BundyZac Efron SHARE RELATED CONTENT ‘Miracle on Market’ Pop-up Christmas Bar is Sleighing NuLu Black Christmas Trees Are The Trend You’re Missing 1,000 Breweries Brewing the Same Beer Together To Help Wildfire Victims Hugh Jackman Is Going on TOUR Ariana Grande is Launching YouTube Exclusive Docu-Series Big Mouth Billy Bass Toy Re-Boot That Syncs with Alexa