Zac Efron Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Infection
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Zac Efron attends Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" Tribeca Film Festival Premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Zac Efron is best known for his movie roles, one of my favorite being New Year’s Eve. Zac has been working on a new project called “Killing Zac Efron”. The series is filmed in remote locations where Zac will try to survive for 21 days with nothing but basic gear and a guide. While filming in Papua New Guinea, Efron became ill with a form of Typhoid. Zac spent several days in the hospital in Australia and was able to return to the United States on Christmas Eve.
