Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Is Having Unholy Thoughts

Zac Efron showed up at Sundance with platinum blonde hair.

He was there for the premiere of his Ted Bundy movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron left his facial hair brunette allowing for a stunning contrast.

When asked if the look was for a role, Efron said, “It’s just for life, bro.”

Don’t worry.. He is still DREAMY AF

 

 

