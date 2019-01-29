Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Is Having Unholy Thoughts

Zac Efron showed up at Sundance with platinum blonde hair.
He was there for the premiere of his Ted Bundy movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
Efron left his facial hair brunette allowing for a stunning contrast.
When asked if the look was for a role, Efron said, “It’s just for life, bro.”
Don’t worry.. He is still DREAMY AF
I want this Zac Efron to disrespect me pic.twitter.com/uKH4s3AnyE
— Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) January 26, 2019
so Zac Efron dyed his hair platinum and honestly …. pic.twitter.com/giPmlvTHde
— mckauley delonjay (@mckooley) January 28, 2019
After a great first date, I want this Zac Efron to straight up ignore my existence and essentially drive me to texting him 8 times without 1 blue tick, then making me question to my friends “is there something wrong with me?” before pledging to never date another man again https://t.co/Dcu9rbRB5M
— Will Hardy (@harday) January 27, 2019