Zac Efron Explains His Facial Change Last Year As A “Shattered Jaw”

The Internet noticed Zac Efron’s face looked different last year and it immediately started plastic surgery rumors. He’s finally set the record straight on his face transformation in Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story. In the story, he admits he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. He slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face.

When Efron took a break in Australia, “the masseter [muscles] just grew.” He’s currently trying to bulk up for a role, but he’s not getting as intense as he did for Baywatch in 2017. He said diuretics messed him up, giving him insomnia and sending him into a depression.