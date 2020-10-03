Yuengling and Hershey’s Team Up for a Chocolate Porter
CHICAGO, IL - JULY 16: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown on July 16, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Hershey Co., the No.1 candy producer in the U.S., is raising the price of its chocolate by 8 percent due to the rising cost of cocoa. This is the company's fist price increase in three years. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
What’s better than beer? Good beer. What’s better than good beer? Good beer WITH CHOCOLATE! Yuengling, a beloved beer in the midwest, has officially teamed up with Hershey’s Chocolate to release a chocolate porter!
Oh and guess what. It’s out NOW.