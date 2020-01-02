You’ve Heard of Paternity Leave but Have You Heard of ‘Pawternity’ Leave?
The “pawternity leave” scheme is available to staff at BrewDog’s Brisbane brewery, which opened late November, company spokesman Calvin McDonald said. “Basically it’s an extra paid week of leave that you’re able to take when you adopt a puppy or get a new puppy in the house.” He added that the perk had been crucial to retaining staff in an industry like hospitality — notorious for its high turnover.
“It means that they don’t really want to leave and go anywhere else,” said McDonald.While it is an unusual incentive, paid new-pet leave is not completely unheard of in the Australian or international employment market. BrewDog has offered the incentive for several years now to its staff internationally.
The concept has been praised by the RSPCA Queensland, which recommended monitoring pets brought home from their facilities very closely. RSPCA spokeswoman Nanda Ten Grotenhuis says the first few days could be crucial. “It’s a bit like bringing a new baby home so, you know, you need a little bit of special time for you to bond with that animal to make them feel comfortable.”
Do you think you should be offered pawternity leave?