You’ve Been Singing This Wrong For 20 Years

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus confused many fans this week when he posted a tweet that referenced the opening lyric from “What’s My Age Again.”

The correct line is “I took her out, it was a Friday night. I wore cologne to get the feeling right,” but you’ve probably been singing, “I took her out, it was a Friday night. I walk alone to get the feeling right” since the song was released in 1999.

Guilty.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This State Could Be Sold To Canada Floyds Knobs Dog Wins at Westminster Dog Show Prepare Your Bodies For A Golden Girls Cruise CAT’S DM SNAIL MURDER DRAMA See The New 2019 Pegasus Pin Design Ummm The LEGO Movie 2:The Second Part Music Is Our JAM
Comments