You’ve Been Singing This Wrong For 20 Years

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus confused many fans this week when he posted a tweet that referenced the opening lyric from “What’s My Age Again.”

Due to personal reasons I will be wearing cologne to get the feeling right. — mark hoppus. (@markhoppus) February 17, 2019

The correct line is “I took her out, it was a Friday night. I wore cologne to get the feeling right,” but you’ve probably been singing, “I took her out, it was a Friday night. I walk alone to get the feeling right” since the song was released in 1999.

Science fact: if you thought the lyrics were “I WALK ALONE to get the feeling right,” you are a Fake Fan™️. — mark hoppus. (@markhoppus) February 17, 2019

Guilty.