You’ve Been Microwaving Popcorn Wrong
The key to have a full bag of microwaveable popcorn is warming up the microwave first.
Did anybody notice there is a small sentence on the back of most packages reads: “For best results, preheat the microwave oven by heating a cup of water for one minute on high. Remove the cup of water before popping corn.” WHAT??? That is apparently key in preventing leftover unpopped wasted delicious corn kernels!
Other popping hints on the back of the bag worth noting, including raising the popcorn off the microwave oven floor by placing an inverted dish under the bag. MIND=BLOWN.
But guys…this hot tip was put out there in 2013!
