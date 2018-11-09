Chances are you’ve been blowing your nose the wrong way your whole life and it’s made your colds worse. Here’s the right way to do it.

There is a right way and a wrong way to do everything. There is even a right way to blow your nose and the chances are better than average that you have been blowing your nose the wrong way. Get ready to have your mind blown. According to THIS video posted over at Business Insider, blowing your nose can actually make you feel worse when you have a cold. That’s because the stuffy feeling is from inflamed blood vessels and blowing just irritates those vessels even more.

What’s more, blowing your nose builds up pressure in your nostrils, which can force mucus into your sinuses. And when you’re sick, that mucus may contain viruses or bacteria, which can cause an infection and make you even MORE sick.

So now, the RIGHT way to clear your sinuses.

1. Instead of putting your whole nose in a tissue and blowing, cover one nostril at a time and blow.

2. Use an anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce the swelling and make space for the mucus to flow out.

3. Use a lubricating spray to loosen dry, crusty mucus.

So there’s a thing you know now.