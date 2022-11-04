99.7 DJX Logo

YouTuber MrBeast Hands Out $10,000 Cash To Trick-Or-Treaters

November 4, 2022 9:52AM EDT
Share

If you have kids, you probably know who this guy is. YouTuber MrBeast was randomly handing out packets of $10,000 to trick-or-treaters Monday night.  He posted this TikTok video of one of the kids that tried to hand it back, probably just looking for the regular candy treat.  He also gave kids new iPhones, Apple AirPods, and a Playstation system.

Now if you have no idea who Mr. Beast is, he has 109 million subscribers and is known for giving away HUGE sums of money, houses and even an ISLAND to people in his videos. 

 

More about:
cash
iPhone
MrBeast
trick or treat
YouTuber

POPULAR POSTS

1

The True Story Behind Netflix's Most-Watched Series "The Watcher"
2

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Pregnant
3

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" Is Coming!
4

A Guy From E-Town Got A TV Part Thanks To His "Un-Alive" Tik Toks
5

Norton Health Dresses Up NICU Babies In Adorable Costumes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE