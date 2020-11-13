YouTube Won’t Do A Rewind For The First Time Because…2020
YouTube Rewind has been an end-of-year annual tribute to the creators, trends, and moments that defined the platform, but for the first time since 2010, it won’t be happening this year. The company issued a statement yesterday acknowledging that “2020 has been different,” adding that “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.” Although Rewind has become somewhat of a joke in recent years — it became the most disliked video of all time in 2018 — it’s still a staple of YouTube’s user-created culture. “We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you,” YouTube’s statement reads. “You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better.”
YouTube did not indicate if Rewind will return for 2021.