YouTube Star Lilly Singh Will Become The Only Woman Late-Night Host On Broadcast TV

And this happens during Women’s History Month!

Congratulations are in order for YouTube star Lilly Singh for landing a historic late-night hosting gig at NBC.

Lilly has just been named as Carson Daly’s replacement on NBC and with that appointment, she’s become the first woman late-night host on broadcast TV.

“I’m so excited because I get to create a show from scratch,” Lilly said about her new show. “I get to make it inclusive, create comedy segments, and interview people and create something that I believe in.”

The name of the half-hour show will be A Little Late with Lilly Singh and will begin in September at 1:30 a.m.

