YouTube Drops The Most Viewed Music Videos Of The Decade
It’s not just end of the year random list season, it’s end of the DECADE random list season! The internet is providing rankings and recaps of all the things you didn’t realize happened within the last 10 years. Youtube has joined the party releasing their top 10 most viewed music videos of the 2010’s.
Rounding out the top 5 are Psy’s Gangnam Style
#4 Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars -Uptown Funk,
#3 Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth – See You Again,
#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape of You,
and coming in at #1, is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito.
This is my first decade as a grown up, so I’m new to the world of forgetting things like Gangnam happened all together and things like Uptown Funk not seeming like they were 5 years ago at the same time. I don’t know how to feel about this… Adulting is hard.