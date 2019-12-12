      Weather Alert

YouTube Drops The Most Viewed Music Videos Of The Decade

Dec 12, 2019 @ 8:08am

It’s not just end of the year random list season, it’s end of the DECADE random list season! The internet is providing rankings and recaps of all the things you didn’t realize happened within the last 10 years. Youtube has joined the party releasing their top 10 most viewed music videos of the 2010’s.

Rounding out the top 5 are Psy’s Gangnam Style

#4 Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars -Uptown Funk,

#3 Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth – See You Again,

#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape of You,

and coming in at #1, is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito.

This is my first decade as a grown up, so I’m new to the world of forgetting things like Gangnam happened all together and things like Uptown Funk not seeming like they were 5 years ago at the same time. I don’t know how to feel about this… Adulting is hard.

TAGS
Bruno Mars charlie puth Daddy Yankee Decade Despacito Ed Sheeran Gangnam Style Luis Fonsi Mark Ronson Official Music Video Psy See You Again Shape of You Top 5 Uptown Funk Wiz Khalifa YouTube
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE