You’re Not Into Halloween Until You’ve Set a World Record

You think you’re into Halloween? HAHA. Think again. You’re not really into Halloween, unless you set the world record for largest pumpkin boat!

This 1,364 pound pumpkin was carved into a pumpkin boat in Britain and set sail on the River Ouse on Monday morning! The Guinness World Record is in for a treat, not a trick, because a pumpkin boat record does not exist yet!

Pumpkin-boat sailor Tom Pearcy, grew the pumpkin on his own maze at the York Maze in England, hauled that sucker to the river and took a little paddle trip from the Ouse Bridge to the Skeldergate Bridge. Picture this: Imagine us having pumpkin boats with paddlers down the Ohio River. I’m in.

For the lucky folks in Britain, you can be blessed with the sight of this magnificent world record boat at the York Maze until November 4th!