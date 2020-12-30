      Weather Alert

Your Stimulus Payment May have Arrived Already

Dec 30, 2020 @ 7:35am

You might want to check your bank account balance. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says your $600 stimulus payment might have already been deposited.

“These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week,” Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday. Paper checks will begin going out on Wednesday, Mnuchin added.

Americans can check the status of their payments by visiting IRS.gov/GetMyPayment.

