Your Next Gig Could Be With Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity is hiring and if you possess the sense of humor and disregard for boundaries of any sort, you could be the person they’re looking for!

If you’ve ever played Cards Against Humanity, then perhaps you’ve also had an inkling of a desire to work for them. After all, how hard could it possibly be to come up with the most disgusting, off the cuff and offensive wisecracks that adorn the white and black cards?

As it turns out, it’s quite difficult.

Cards Against Humanity is offering up $40 per hour for anyone who can cut through the clutter and create irreverent, new cards that will surely leave the players in shock and awe.

If you think you have what it takes to write for Cards Against Humanity, they’ll ask for you to prove your worth HERE.

Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor!