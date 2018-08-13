Your New Kentucky Drivers License Will Allow You To Travel

Here is the Louisville skyline from a very unique vantage point at dusk

Your new Kentucky drivers license will allow you to get on a plane but it’s going to cost ya!

Well thank heavens my driver’s license will allow me to travel. After all, that’s what I got it for, correct? To lawfully operate a motor vehicle in the state of Kentucky. But, this is where things get a little murky.

Based on what I’ve just read, you will have the option to get two different licenses. An eight year standard driver’s license will cost you $43 and the new eight year travel ID will cost you $48. If you opt for a four year license, it will be half the cost.

Confused yet? Yeah, me too.

For just $5 more, why wouldn’t you just opt for the travel ID?

In order to get this new license, ID…thing, you will have to apply at the Circuit Clerk’s office. You will leave that office with a temporary ID and your new, official ID will arrive about 10 days later in the mail.

Confused still? Yeah, me too. HA!

