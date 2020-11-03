      Weather Alert

Your iPhone Now Has A Secret Button??

Nov 3, 2020 @ 7:14am

The latest update to iPhone software added a new feature that some are calling a “secret button”… but it’s not an actual button. It’s the back of the phone.

The Back Tap feature turns the “entire back of your iPhone into a giant touch-sensitive button that you can double or triple tap to trigger specific functions on your phone.” It can be customized to activate the function of choice. The feature was added in the iOS 14 update last month and works on these iPhone models: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

The feature can be found in the Accessibility menu on the Settings page.

 

