Your iPhone Is Also A White Noise Machine

Photo Taken In Bangkok, Thailand

My phone may have just gotten even more addicting… I was TODAY years old when I learned my iPhone was also a lil’ sound machine too — thanks HuffPost for the heads up! Did this feature come out over a year ago? Yes, but that doesn’t even matter if you never knew about it!

You’re five steps away from working at the beach (not literally — they’re just beachy sounds, silly). I made you a quick tutorial to check out all the different sounds like rain, stream, ocean and dark noise!

If you want to turn on Background Sounds from your control center, here’s a quick how-to from Apple.

Happy white-noising! Or whatever-noise-you-picking!

@emilyontheradio