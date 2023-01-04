99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Your iPhone Is Also A White Noise Machine

January 4, 2023 11:00AM EST
My phone may have just gotten even more addicting… I was TODAY years old when I learned my iPhone was also a lil’ sound machine too — thanks HuffPost for the heads up! Did this feature come out over a year ago? Yes, but that doesn’t even matter if you never knew about it!

You’re five steps away from working at the beach (not literally — they’re just beachy sounds, silly). I made you a quick tutorial to check out all the different sounds like rain, stream, ocean and dark noise!

If you want to turn on Background Sounds from your control center, here’s a quick how-to from Apple.

Happy white-noising! Or whatever-noise-you-picking!

