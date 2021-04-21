Your First Look at Harry Potter New York, The Only Flagship Harry Potter Store, Opening June 3rd
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: View of fireworks behind the Hogwarts castle at the opening of the Universal Studios' "Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opening" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Excuse me while I go pack my bags for a trip to NYC this June! NYC is opening up the first, and only, of its’ kind. Harry Potter New York. The only Harry Potter flagship store in the WORLD.
As a 20 year Harry Potter fan, I’m fan-girling hard over this one. 3 floors. 21,000 square feet. 15 different themed areas including a wand station where you can test your wand!