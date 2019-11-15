      Weather Alert

Your Christmas Dream Job

Nov 15, 2019 @ 5:09am
Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus

You can now get $1,000 for watching Hallmark Christmas movies.  

CenturyLinkQuote is looking for “lovers of all things Hallmark and Christmas” to watch 24 different Hallmark movies by December 25th.

In return, they’ll give that person $1,000 and a Hallmark movie-watching kit.

The Perfect Candidate, according to CenturyLinkQuote:

  1. You don’t like Christmas — you love it.
  2. You must be over 18 years old and be a US resident.
  3. You know how to work the ‘Gram, Twitter or Facebook. We want someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.
TAGS
Christmas Hallmark Movies
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE