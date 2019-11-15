Your Christmas Dream Job

Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus
You can now get $1,000 for watching Hallmark Christmas movies.
CenturyLinkQuote is looking for “lovers of all things Hallmark and Christmas” to watch 24 different Hallmark movies by December 25th.
In return, they’ll give that person $1,000 and a Hallmark movie-watching kit.
The Perfect Candidate, according to CenturyLinkQuote:
- You don’t like Christmas — you love it.
- You must be over 18 years old and be a US resident.
- You know how to work the ‘Gram, Twitter or Facebook. We want someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.