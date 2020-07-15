Your Childhood Toys From The Nineties Might Be Worth A Lot Of Money

      Breaking News
Jul 15, 2020 @ 9:08am

If you grew up in the nineties with toys like the Super Soaker, Beanie Babies and Furbies…you might be sitting on a little goldmine!

Experts say these are the toys that are catching the attention of antique collectors – and how much they might be worth if you try to sell them on a website like eBay:

  • Beanie Babies: Over $1200
  • Polly Pocket: Up to $560
  • Pokémon Cards: Up to $225,000 (WHAT??????)
  • Furbies: Over $35
  • Super Soakers: Around $250
  • Tamagotchi: Up to $125
  • Full Lego sets: Over $1200
  • Power Rangers figurines: Up to $125
  • Happy Meal Toys: Up to $380
  • Happy Potter books: Up to $41,000 (WOAH!)
  • Game Boy: Up to $315
  • Mario Kart 64: Up to $65
  • My Little Pony: Up to $1,000
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! cards: Up to $125
  • Disney VHS tapes: Up to $12
  • Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt cars: Up to $700

