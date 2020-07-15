Your Childhood Toys From The Nineties Might Be Worth A Lot Of Money
If you grew up in the nineties with toys like the Super Soaker, Beanie Babies and Furbies…you might be sitting on a little goldmine!
Experts say these are the toys that are catching the attention of antique collectors – and how much they might be worth if you try to sell them on a website like eBay:
- Beanie Babies: Over $1200
- Polly Pocket: Up to $560
- Pokémon Cards: Up to $225,000 (WHAT??????)
- Furbies: Over $35
- Super Soakers: Around $250
- Tamagotchi: Up to $125
- Full Lego sets: Over $1200
- Power Rangers figurines: Up to $125
- Happy Meal Toys: Up to $380
- Happy Potter books: Up to $41,000 (WOAH!)
- Game Boy: Up to $315
- Mario Kart 64: Up to $65
- My Little Pony: Up to $1,000
- Yu-Gi-Oh! cards: Up to $125
- Disney VHS tapes: Up to $12
- Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt cars: Up to $700
