YouPorn Strikes Back as Porn War Wages With Starbucks

Starbucks announced this week that it was blocking porn sites on it’s in-store wifi and now one of those porn sites has responded in kind.

Rules are written because at one time a human being did something that the other human beings decided was not cool. For instance, once upon a time a guy took something from another guy without asking. Then the humans decided that wasn’t cool to just take other people’s stuff. So they called it “Thievery” and made laws forbidding it.

There are no laws on the books that expressly forbid you from watching porn in public places. But it’s one of those things we all just kind of agreed wasn’t cool. So, social decorum dictates that you reserve that behavior to the privacy of your own home.

It seems there are those among us who are unable to control the most basic of their barbaric desires. So much so that Starbucks had to block porn sites on their in-store wifi.

For some reason, this was huge news earlier this week.

Well, one porn company isn’t taking it lying down (pun intended). TMZ has obtained a YouPorn internal memo that reads as follows.

From: YouPorn Executive Leadership Team

To: All Full Time and Part Time Employees SUB: Effective Jan 1 – Updated Company Policy Dear YouPorn Team, In light of the news that Starbucks has blocked customers from searching and viewing adult content within their establishments, Starbucks products will be officially banned from YouPorn offices, effective January 1, 2019. See your direct manager for any questions.

Moving forward, YouPorn will officially be pushing Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee on it’s employees. On a side note, I was today years old when I discovered that porn has offices, internal memos, full and part-time employees.

