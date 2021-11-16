Youngest Travis Scott Concert Victim Dies At Age 9

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival earlier this month, died Sunday from his injuries. Houston’s ABC 13 said Blount died after spending days on life support following the tragic crowd surge at the rapper’s festival, which has now left 10 people dead and scores of others injured.
He was at the concert with his dad, who lifted him onto his shoulders to stay above the crowd during the busy festival. They fell during the crowd surge and was severely injured.
Blount’s family is one of many to file lawsuits in recent days, naming Scott, Live Nation and other festival organizers as defendants. Legal experts predict damages could reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
MORE HERE