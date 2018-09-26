Young Boys TRY Saving Puppy, Mama Dog Gets MAD!

When you see a teeny tiny puppy in the road, a good person’s instincts is to move it, right? That’s what these two young boys thought!

Yesterday on September 25th, two young boys spotted a small puppy in the middle of a parking lot and moved it to a safer place! They wanted to protect the dog from being run over, however the little pup started crying.

Next thing you know, mama dog comes out of no where from behind a nearby car barking viciously at the kids making them run as fast as they could away! How scary!? This video has gotten over 2 million views in just 24 hours! Next time you try to be a good person, just look out for the protective mama!