Young Adults Are Embracing The Single Life

Cheerful girls living it up on the dance floor

#SingleAF is now the cool thing to be for young adults and its by choice!

This is the first time in the history of ever that being single is something to be proud of.

A new survey done by trusty Tinder found 72% of young adults “have made a conscious decision” to remain single for a certain amount of time. Yes! It is a choice!

81% of those surveyed said being single is great for them. It gives them time to grow personally, in their careers, in their social lives, and build up their alcohol tolerance! LOL

So if you are going into cuffing season alone, don’t worry- so are most young adults!