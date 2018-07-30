You’ll Have To Wait Longer To See ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

NOOOOOOO! It’s been confirmed now that you’ll have to wait until summer of 2019!!

But Netflix says the longer wait will be worth it.

Talking to critics at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Sunday, programming executive Cindy Holland confirmed the sci-fi sensation won’t be back until summer 2019.

But she assures the result will be better than the show’s second season, which fans had some mixed feelings about.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” Holland said. “The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

MORE HERE