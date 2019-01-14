You’ll Flip Over This Dad’s Daughter’s Answers To His Questions

This is the cutest!
James Breakwell is a professional comedy writer who has a huge following thanks, in part, to his tweets about his daughters. James has four daughters all under 8 and shares his conversations with them on Twitter and they’re hysterically funny!
For example:
6-year-old: Do dragons fart fire?
Me: I don't know.
6: I thought you went to college.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) January 6, 2019
I mean, these are the real questions that need answers.
Me: What did you do at school today?
5-year-old: Learned about dragons.
Me: Your class learned about dragons?
5: I learned about dragons. I don't know what everybody else was doing.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 19, 2018
Dragon learning! LOL
5-year-old: *stares off into space*
Me: What's wrong?
5: What happens if a kangaroo jumps on a trampoline?
Me: *stares off into space, too*
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 7, 2017
Yes, what does happen??
5-year-old daughter: Why does Mom wear makeup?
Me: To look pretty.
5: But she's already pretty.
Me: Aww.
5: Dad, you should wear makeup.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2015
Wow, big facts.
4-year-old: What are we having for dinner?
Me: We just had lunch.
4: I need time to be mad.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) January 13, 2019
Same.
[watching a guy on TV do CPR]
5-year-old daughter: Why is he kissing her?
Me: He's not. He's saving her life.
5: I'd rather die.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 23, 2016
Oh noooooooo! LOL
Me: Who ate all the cookies?
5-year-old: Ninjas.
Me: I didn’t see them.
5-year-old: No one ever does.
Checkmate.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 6, 2015
No one ever sees ninjas.
And finally…
Me: You're still in your pajamas.
5-year-old: I'll get dressed soon.
Me: It's 4 in the afternoon.
5: Don't rush me.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 7, 2018
Same.