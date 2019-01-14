You’ll Flip Over This Dad’s Daughter’s Answers To His Questions

Funny family on a background of bright blue wall. Father and her daughter girl with a paper accessories. Dad and child are holding paper crown on stick.

This is the cutest!

James Breakwell is a professional comedy writer who has a huge following thanks, in part, to his tweets about his daughters.  James has four daughters all under 8 and shares his conversations with them on Twitter and they’re hysterically funny!

For example:

I mean, these are the real questions that need answers.

Dragon learning! LOL

Yes, what does happen??

Wow, big facts.

Same.

Oh noooooooo! LOL

No one ever sees ninjas.

And finally…

Same.

