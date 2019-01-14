You’ll Flip Over This Dad’s Daughter’s Answers To His Questions

Funny family on a background of bright blue wall. Father and her daughter girl with a paper accessories. Dad and child are holding paper crown on stick.

This is the cutest!

James Breakwell is a professional comedy writer who has a huge following thanks, in part, to his tweets about his daughters. James has four daughters all under 8 and shares his conversations with them on Twitter and they’re hysterically funny!

For example:

6-year-old: Do dragons fart fire? Me: I don't know. 6: I thought you went to college. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) January 6, 2019

I mean, these are the real questions that need answers.

Me: What did you do at school today? 5-year-old: Learned about dragons. Me: Your class learned about dragons? 5: I learned about dragons. I don't know what everybody else was doing. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 19, 2018

Dragon learning! LOL

5-year-old: *stares off into space* Me: What's wrong? 5: What happens if a kangaroo jumps on a trampoline? Me: *stares off into space, too* — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 7, 2017

Yes, what does happen??

5-year-old daughter: Why does Mom wear makeup? Me: To look pretty. 5: But she's already pretty. Me: Aww. 5: Dad, you should wear makeup. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 19, 2015

Wow, big facts.

4-year-old: What are we having for dinner? Me: We just had lunch. 4: I need time to be mad. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) January 13, 2019

Same.

[watching a guy on TV do CPR] 5-year-old daughter: Why is he kissing her? Me: He's not. He's saving her life. 5: I'd rather die. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 23, 2016

Oh noooooooo! LOL

Me: Who ate all the cookies? 5-year-old: Ninjas. Me: I didn’t see them. 5-year-old: No one ever does. Checkmate. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 6, 2015

No one ever sees ninjas.

And finally…

Me: You're still in your pajamas. 5-year-old: I'll get dressed soon. Me: It's 4 in the afternoon. 5: Don't rush me. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 7, 2018

Same.