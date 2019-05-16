You’ll Be Able To Rent Jet Skis From Waterfront Park This Summer

Starting Memorial Day, you’ll be able to rent a jet ski to take out on the Ohio River.

The new attraction is being offered by the people behind the Scream Machine, which is a jet boat that launches from Waterfront Park.

Jet ski rentals will be available each day starting at 11 a.m. and ending between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., depending on the time of the year.

Up to three people can ride one together and there will be a safety spotter assigned to make sure that riders stay within designated routes.

The ticket booth is located between the tan and turquoise parking lots downtown.

To learn more about pricing and other attractions, click here.

