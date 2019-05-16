You’ll Be Able To Rent Jet Skis From Waterfront Park This Summer

Starting Memorial Day, you’ll be able to rent a jet ski to take out on the Ohio River.

The new attraction is being offered by the people behind the Scream Machine, which is a jet boat that launches from Waterfront Park.

Jet ski rentals will be available each day starting at 11 a.m. and ending between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., depending on the time of the year.

Up to three people can ride one together and there will be a safety spotter assigned to make sure that riders stay within designated routes.

The ticket booth is located between the tan and turquoise parking lots downtown.

