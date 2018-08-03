You Won’t Believe What People Had To Do To Get To This Screening Of Mission: Impossible Fallout
By Kelly K
|
Aug 3, 2018 @ 7:20 AM

This is kind of crazy and kind of appropriate…there was an outdoor screening for Mission: Impossible — Fallout in Norway.  To get there, fans had to scale a 2,000-foot cliff for this epic outdoor screening.

Tom Cruise didn’t actually make the 4-hour hike up the cliff, but tweeted support.

That cliff is actually the set of one of the biggest stunts in the movie. Here’s the thing…the screening was at 11pm…then they had to go back down the cliff at 1:30 in the morning.

That’s pretty hardcore.

 

