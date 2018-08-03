You Won’t Believe What People Had To Do To Get To This Screening Of Mission: Impossible Fallout

This is kind of crazy and kind of appropriate…there was an outdoor screening for Mission: Impossible — Fallout in Norway. To get there, fans had to scale a 2,000-foot cliff for this epic outdoor screening.

Tom Cruise didn’t actually make the 4-hour hike up the cliff, but tweeted support.

2,000 feet, 2,000 people, 4 hours of hiking. The most impossible screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout. Thank you all for coming! I wish I could have been there. pic.twitter.com/ufi1FkP6KI — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 2, 2018

That cliff is actually the set of one of the biggest stunts in the movie. Here’s the thing…the screening was at 11pm…then they had to go back down the cliff at 1:30 in the morning.

That’s pretty hardcore.

MORE HERE