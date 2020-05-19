You Should Be Following These Families On Tik Tok

Listen, I’m not married yet and don’t have kids…but when I do, we’re gonna be like this.
The McFarlane’s are from Louisville and we need to best friends! Seriously…adopt me.
@the.mcfarlandsYou asked for it… Here it is 📸 ##blindinglightschallenge ##blindinglights ##happyathome♬ Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
The Eh Bee family have a massive following with 2.9 million and over 40 million likes..
@ehbeefamilyFinger Tapping Challenge with @gabrielabee
♬ original sound – gabrielabee
♬ original sound – gabrielabee
The Harfin family is a mom and her two kids. They have almost 2 million followers making bake-off videos and incessantly teasing each other.
@refelicityThink fast Jo… 😂😂 ##wearefamily ##comedy ##vlog ##pranks♬ original sound – refelicity
The Dadosaur family is Olive Mannella and her dad, the guy who acts like a walking, talking dinosaur the moment one of his daughters says the word “dadosaur.”
@olivemannellaLook who ruined Mother’s Day… 🙄🦖😂 @clmannella @frankiemannella @elliemannella @izzymilli3 @dadosaur ##dadosaur ##momsoftiktok ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ original sound – olivemannella
A TikTok user by the name of Megan Elizabeth is a single mom to twin boys and a baby. Her videos are full of all of the shenanigans her kids get into and it’s adorable.
@megan.elizabeth.x3Dinner and a show. Brought to you by ##mom 🙋🏻♀️ ##familytime ##MakeMomSmile ##foodfam ##gotthisforyou ##gonnabefriends♬ original sound – megan.elizabeth.x3
Chef Vic of the TikTok account called Chaos Kitchen is one of those TikTok chefs you follow so you can watch all of his recipes without ever creating them yourself. And he’s #DadGoals
@chaoskitchen🐌 escargot 🐌 ￼will they eat them? @fiona_joy @lukenappe @jadenappe ##cooking ##food ##fyp ##tweet ##trending ##recipe♬ La Vie en rose – Edith Piaf
The Okay Fam on TikTok is a smaller family, but they make videos teasing and pranking each other or being constructive with their time as a family.
@okayfamWHAT!?♬ original sound – aangeliquee.p
