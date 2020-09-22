      Weather Alert

You Needed To See Dogs Surfing Today

Sep 22, 2020 @ 6:57am

An annual competition for surfing dogs in California went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic,replacing the in-person contest with videos of dogs riding waves around the world.

The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon had owners of surfing dogs around the world submitting videos of their dogs. The dogs were divided by weight class and judged on criteria including the duration of the ride, the size of the wave and special tricks including walking on the board and barking.

It was all a fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

 

MORE HERE

