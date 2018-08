Ariana Grande helps James Corden reenact ‘Titanic’ with a slightly altered soundtrack, and it’s glorious!

We’re talking Lady Gaga, Vanilla Ice, ‘NSync and even Rick Astley. They sound kind of perfect when you think about it. And trust me when I tell you to watch until the end when she SLAYS the actual powerhouse song from the movie! Choosing to think Celine Dion herself would bow down to the manificence that is Ariana’s voice!