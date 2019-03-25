You Need To Be Watching ‘American Idol’ For This Guy

Let’s be honest, we typically check out after the auditions until may the final week. But this year’s talent pool is kind of insane…and THIS GUY IS ONE TO WATCH. Katy and the judges threw their clothes at him for crying out loud!

Other cool moments were when Colby (who auditioned originally in Louisville) got some new boots…FROM LUKE BRYAN’S FEET.

And this group SLAYED not only because of their incredible harmonies, but because of the support of Shayy (also a Louisville audition) who struggled to learn lyrics due to being blind. #CHILLS