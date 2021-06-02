You Might Be Surprised At What Movie Was Too Scary For Stephen King

Stephen King is arguably the King of Horror! So it’s kind of shocking in the first place that ANYTHING is too scary for him! But the one movie he said he couldn’t finish because it was “too freaky” is kind of surprising, given his track record of horrific stories he’s created.
“The first time I saw [The Blair Witch Project], I was in the hospital and I was doped up. My son brought a VHS tape of it and he said, ‘You gotta watch this.’ Halfway through it I said, ‘Turn it off it’s too freaky.’“ “One thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing looks real. Another thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing feels real. And because it does, it’s like the worst nightmare you ever had, the one you woke from gasping and crying with relief because you thought you were buried alive and it turned out the cat jumped up on your bed and went to sleep on your chest.”
MORE HERE
BTW…if you wondered about the end, here ya go!